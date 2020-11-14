Rafael Nadal eager to prove himself indoors Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Rafael Nadal says he is determined to improve his poor record on indoor courts as he bids to win the ATP Finals for the first time in his illustrious career. The Spaniard, whose haul of 86 singles titles includes just one on indoor hard courts, is chasing the biggest prize missing from his resume at the eight-man elite event at... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match



Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:22 Published on October 7, 2020

