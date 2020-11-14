Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafael Nadal eager to prove himself indoors

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal says he is determined to improve his poor record on indoor courts as he bids to win the ATP Finals for the first time in his illustrious career. The Spaniard, whose haul of 86 singles titles includes just one on indoor hard courts, is chasing the biggest prize missing from his resume at the eight-man elite event at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published