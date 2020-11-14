Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks stunned by Argentina for first ever defeat to Pumas
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Argentina 25 All Blacks 15 The Ian Foster era has taken a massive blow with the All Blacks handed their first ever defeat by Argentina in Sydney tonight.Holding a 16-3 lead at halftime, the Pumas held on to win 25-15 to secure...
Argentina 25 All Blacks 15 The Ian Foster era has taken a massive blow with the All Blacks handed their first ever defeat by Argentina in Sydney tonight.Holding a 16-3 lead at halftime, the Pumas held on to win 25-15 to secure...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources