Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks stunned by Argentina for first ever defeat to Pumas

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks stunned by Argentina for first ever defeat to PumasArgentina 25 All Blacks 15 The Ian Foster era has taken a massive blow with the All Blacks handed their first ever defeat by Argentina in Sydney tonight.Holding a 16-3 lead at halftime, the Pumas held on to win 25-15 to secure...
