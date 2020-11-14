Prediction: Italy vs Poland
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Prediction: Poland to Win 1-0 Odds: 12/1 Bookmaker: Betfair Italy and Poland will be aiming to take a significant step towards qualification for the UEFA Nations League finals as they go head to head in Reggio Emilia on Sunday evening. The sides occupy the top two positions in League A Group 1, with Jerzy Brzęczek […]
Prediction: Poland to Win 1-0 Odds: 12/1 Bookmaker: Betfair Italy and Poland will be aiming to take a significant step towards qualification for the UEFA Nations League finals as they go head to head in Reggio Emilia on Sunday evening. The sides occupy the top two positions in League A Group 1, with Jerzy Brzęczek […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources