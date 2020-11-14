Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prediction: Italy vs Poland

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Prediction: Poland to Win 1-0 Odds: 12/1 Bookmaker: Betfair Italy and Poland will be aiming to take a significant step towards qualification for the UEFA Nations League finals as they go head to head in Reggio Emilia on Sunday evening.  The sides occupy the top two positions in League A Group 1, with Jerzy Brzęczek […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in Warsaw [Video]

Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in Warsaw

Far-right supporters in Poland clash with police Wednesday (November 11) during an annual Independence Day march in Warsaw, Poland, that went ahead despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:12Published
Video shows aftermath of far-right 'March of Independence' in Poland [Video]

Video shows aftermath of far-right 'March of Independence' in Poland

Poland’s far-right attracted thousands of demonstrators to mark the country’s annual Independence Day.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Police carry away protesters during demonstration over abortion law in Warsaw, Poland [Video]

Police carry away protesters during demonstration over abortion law in Warsaw, Poland

Police carried away protesters blocking a street in the city of Warsaw, Poland, on Monday (November 9) during a demonstration against the country's abortion law.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published