Tommy Fury says Deontay Wilder’s brother ‘can get it’ as he aims to make Wilder vs Fury 3 happen against Bronze Bomber’s sibling Marsellos

Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Tommy Fury has revealed he wants to fight Deontay Wilder’s brother, and follow in Tyson’s footsteps by beating the American. The Love Island star and light-heavyweight took his unbeaten professional record to 4-0 with an impressive knockout win against Genadij Krajevskij on Friday night. Fighting on the undercard of Mark Heffron vs Denzel Bentley, Fury […]