Tommy Fury says Deontay Wilder’s brother ‘can get it’ as he aims to make Wilder vs Fury 3 happen against Bronze Bomber’s sibling Marsellos

talkSPORT Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Tommy Fury has revealed he wants to fight Deontay Wilder’s brother, and follow in Tyson’s footsteps by beating the American. The Love Island star and light-heavyweight took his unbeaten professional record to 4-0 with an impressive knockout win against Genadij Krajevskij on Friday night. Fighting on the undercard of Mark Heffron vs Denzel Bentley, Fury […]
