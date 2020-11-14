Global  
 

WWE announce shock release of superstar Zelina Vega for refusing to give up Twitch account

talkSPORT Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Zelina Vega has been released by WWE in a shock announcement on Saturday. The Raw superstar, 29, is one of the biggest names in wrestling following two epic recent battles with Asuka. Vega made her name in WWE as a manager alongside first Andrade, then Angel Garza as well, before going alone as a singles […]
