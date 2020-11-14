Global  
 

Slovenia 4/5 to beat Kosovo in Sunday’s Nations League showdown

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020
Competition: Nations League Market: Slovenia win Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport Looking to continue on what has been a real Nations League romp so far, Slovenia will host a struggling Kosovo on Sunday night. Starting with the hosts, while Slovenia would have been disappointed to have settled for a 0-0 draw against Azerbaijan in a friendly […]
