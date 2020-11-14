Global  
 

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Turkish Grand Prix

Saturday, 14 November 2020
F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Turkish Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Weather: wet  12.8°C Tarmac: wet  13.6°C Humidity : 90% Wind : 1.2 m/s E Pressure: 1007.9 bar Lance Stroll scored his very first F1 pole position of his career, during the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Racing Point driver will start.....check out full post »
