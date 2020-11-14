Global  
 

Canada's Lance Stroll takes pole position at Turkish GP

CBC.ca Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Canadian F1 driver Lance Stroll has captured the first Grand Prix pole position of his career. The Montreal native had the fastest qualifying lap at the Turkey Grand Prix on Saturday, finishing in a time of one minute, 47.765 seconds.
