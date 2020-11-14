F1 Starting Grid 2020 Turkish Grand Prix Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

F1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Start time: 11:10 CET | 10:10 UK | 02:10 LA | 19:10 Tokio Racing Point almost had a front row lockout. Canadian driver Lance Stroll will start from P1 for the first time in Turkey. The other Racing Point driver Sergio Perez also scored.....check out full post » F1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Start time: 11:10 CET | 10:10 UK | 02:10 LA | 19:10 Tokio Racing Point almost had a front row lockout. Canadian driver Lance Stroll will start from P1 for the first time in Turkey. The other Racing Point driver Sergio Perez also scored.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

