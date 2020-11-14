Global  
 

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Turkish Grand Prix

Saturday, 14 November 2020
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Turkish Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Start time: 11:10 CET | 10:10 UK | 02:10 LA | 19:10 Tokio Racing Point almost had a front row lockout. Canadian driver Lance Stroll will start from P1 for the first time in Turkey. The other Racing Point driver Sergio Perez also scored.....check out full post »
Russell set for power unit grid penalty at F1 Turkish GP

 George Russell is set to take a power unit grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix, becoming the first Formula 1 driver to earn one in 2020
Autosport