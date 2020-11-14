Corey Conners makes Masters history with lowest round by Canadian at 65
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., shot the lowest round by a Canadian at the Masters, seven-under 65 in Round 2 on Saturday. The previous best of 68, according to Augusta National officials, was shared by Mike Weir, Stephen Ames, Dave Barr, Al Balding and Stan Leonard.
