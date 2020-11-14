Eagles vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from model on 112-74 run

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' defense is on pace to give up most points in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED



It’s only Week 7 but the Dallas Cowboys are already in must-win mode. Before the Philadelphia Eagles even took the division lead with their win over the New York Giants last night, Dallas linebacker.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:11 Published 3 weeks ago

Skip Bayless breaks down Giants' Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED



The New York Giants couldn’t get out of their own way last night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did New York give up an 11-point lead, but Daniel Jones also couldn’t quite find the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago