You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rahm shares halfway Masters lead



Jon Rahm reflects on closing out a second-round 66 and grabbing a share of the halfway lead at The Masters. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:08 Published 2 hours ago Frittelli shares early Masters lead



Dylan Frittelli reflects on grabbing a share of the early lead at The Masters with an opening-round 65 at Augusta National. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago Tiger: It's such a different Masters



Tiger Woods says that the energy in this year's Masters is so different due to the lack of spectators but he was pleased with his bogey-free 68. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:13 Published 2 days ago