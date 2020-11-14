Brady Quinn breaks down upset alert for Notre Dame facing undervalued Boston College

Notre Dame passes Clemson in Top 10 CFB Teams | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | CFB on FOX



Joel Klatt explains his Top 10 teams heading into Week 11 of college football, including where he puts Clemson and Notre Dame after their matchup, and why Indiana made the Top 10 this week. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:26 Published 21 hours ago

Testing required after Notre Dame students storm field



Notre Dame President John Jenkins sent a letter to students expressing his disappointment after students stormed the field following the Fighting Irish's victory over Clemson. Credit: RTV6 The Indy Channel Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago