Brady Quinn breaks down upset alert for Notre Dame facing undervalued Boston College

FOX Sports Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Brady Quinn breaks down upset alert for Notre Dame facing undervalued Boston CollegeBrady Quinn & the Big Noon Kickoff Crew break down the upset alert for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish facing the undervalued Boston College Eagles. BC quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, recently transferred from Notre Dame and therefore carries an advantage with their behind the scenes knowledge. However, ND quarterback, Ian Book, has shown massive strength with his team as they stand undefeated thus far,
