Heisman Trophy to be awarded virtually Jan. 5
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The voting deadline for the Heisman Trophy will be Dec. 21 -- two days after the conference title games -- with the finalists being named Dec. 24 and the winner announced Jan. 5 in a virtual format.
