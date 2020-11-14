San Marino go two unbeaten for first time – after losing 147 of first 150 games

Global  
 

San Marino are used to making history for all the wrong reasons, but they set a record to celebrate on Saturday. The principality earned a 0-0 draw at home to Gibraltar to go unbeaten in back-to-back competitive matches for the first time. Perennial whipping boys in UEFA competition, San Marino have now secured consecutive goalless draws […]
