San Marino go two unbeaten for first time – after losing 147 of first 150 games
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () San Marino are used to making history for all the wrong reasons, but they set a record to celebrate on Saturday. The principality earned a 0-0 draw at home to Gibraltar to go unbeaten in back-to-back competitive matches for the first time. Perennial whipping boys in UEFA competition, San Marino have now secured consecutive goalless draws […]
