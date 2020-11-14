Steelers' Roethlisberger off COVID-19 list, expected to start Sunday
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Pittsburgh Steelers activated longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three teammates off the COVID-19 list Saturday, clearing the way for Roethlisberger to be in uniform when the Steelers (8-0) host Cincinnati (2-5-1) on Sunday.
