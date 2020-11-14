Luke McCaffrey gives Nebraska early lead with QB keeper vs. Penn State, 7-0 Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The Nebraska Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead over the Penn State Nittany Lions thanks to redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. The Cornhusker QB scored a 1-yard touchdown for the first points of the game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead over the Penn State Nittany Lions thanks to redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. The Cornhusker QB scored a 1-yard touchdown for the first points of the game. 👓 View full article

