Luke McCaffrey gives Nebraska early lead with QB keeper vs. Penn State, 7-0
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead over the Penn State Nittany Lions thanks to redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. The Cornhusker QB scored a 1-yard touchdown for the first points of the game.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead over the Penn State Nittany Lions thanks to redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. The Cornhusker QB scored a 1-yard touchdown for the first points of the game.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources