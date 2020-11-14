Global  
 

Luke McCaffrey finds Zavier Betts for 45-yd TD, Nebraska leads 17-3 over Penn State

FOX Sports Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Luke McCaffrey finds Zavier Betts for 45-yd TD, Nebraska leads 17-3 over Penn StateThe Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their lead over the Penn State Nittany Lions as Zavier Betts receives the ball from Luke McCaffrey & runs for 45 yards to the end zone. The Cornhuskers push forward with 17-3 versus Penn State.
Luke McCaffrey gives Nebraska early lead with QB keeper vs. Penn State, 7-0

Luke McCaffrey gives Nebraska early lead with QB keeper vs. Penn State, 7-0 The Nebraska Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead over the Penn State Nittany Lions thanks to redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. The Cornhusker QB scored a 1-yard...
