You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL Week 11 Odds, Spread and Line Movement



Sports gamblers are paying close attention to the odds and Sports Illustrated is tracking all the shifting spreads for Week 11. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:34 Published 14 hours ago Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11 | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11. Nick lays out his AFC contenders, the NFC log jam as the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and more are just too close to make a decision.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:31 Published 17 hours ago AFC North Preview Week 10: Can The Ravens Get The Passing Game Going Against The Patriots?



CBS Baltimore anchor and host of ‘Purple Pregame’ Rick Ritter breaks down AFC North matchups for Week 10. The Ravens look to regain some of last season’s magic against the struggling Patriots... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 05:27 Published 6 days ago