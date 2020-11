Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Penn State’s Sean Clifford setting up Cornhusker field goal Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Nebraska Cornhuskers returned a Penn State Nittany Lions interception 55-yards. Cam Taylor-Britt recorded the interception for Nebraska, which set up a 22-yard field goal. The Nebraska Cornhuskers returned a Penn State Nittany Lions interception 55-yards. Cam Taylor-Britt recorded the interception for Nebraska, which set up a 22-yard field goal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nebraska votes to remove slavery language from state constitution



Nebraska votes to remove slavery language from state constitution Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago