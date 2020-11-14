Josh Norman tests positive for coronavirus; three other Bills placed on COVID-19 list
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the team said. Three other players were placed on the COVID-19 list.
