Coronavirus: Norway´s Nations League clash with Romania postponed as squad told to isolate

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Norway’s Nations League clash with Romania on Sunday has been called off after the country’s health authorities banned the team from travelling due to a positive coronavirus case. The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed on Friday that Galatasaray defender Omar Elabdellaoui had contracted COVID-19 and was isolating from the rest of the squad. Norway had hoped […]
 Norway will send a team to face Austria in the Nation League after their match against Romania was cancelled due to government intervention over a player's positive COVID-19 test.

Related news from verified sources

Northern Ireland relegated after Romania are awarded 3-0 win over Norway

 Northern Ireland have been consigned to relegation in the Nations League just hours before their clash against Romania on Wednesday. The UEFA appeals body...
SoccerNews.com