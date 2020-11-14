Global  
 

Tri Nations rugby: The statistics that define the All Blacks' shocking display against Argentina

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Tri Nations rugby: The statistics that define the All Blacks' shocking display against ArgentinaA statistical look at the All Blacks' shock 25-15 defeat to Argentina in Sydney. 1 clean break - The All Blacks made 54 runs in the test but only one player broke the Argentina defence – Caleb Clarke. It's worth noting Argentina...
News video: Argentina coach emotional after All Blacks win

Argentina coach emotional after All Blacks win 01:35

 Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma was nearly brought to tears following the 25-15 victory over New Zealand in the Tri-Nations.

