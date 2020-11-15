Santos explains Jota decision after Portugal fall to France
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Fernando Santos defended his decision to start Diogo Jota on the bench as Portugal fell to France in the Nations League. N’Golo Kante’s 53rd-minute goal proved to be enough for France on Saturday as the world champions claimed top spot in Group A3 and a place in the Finals. Santos opted for a front three […]
