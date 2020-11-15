No. 23 Northwestern holds off Purdue, 27-20, as Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman catches 3 TDs
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Northwestern Wildcats were able to hold off a late rally by the Purdue Boilermakers and win 27-20 on Saturday night. Wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman had a huge day, catching eight balls for 86 yards and three touchdowns.
