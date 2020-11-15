Global  
 

Strikers star in Sao Paulo

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020
Uruguay thrashed Colombia 3-0 in a South American World Cup qualifier marked by goals from its strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. Darwin Nunez added the third in Barranquilla on Friday. Uruguay, fourth in the standings after three matches, will on Tuesday face Brazil. Brazil was playing Venezuela late Friday for the lead in...
