No. 13 Wisconsin racks up 343 rushing yards in 49-11 drubbing of Michigan
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers had the ground game going against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night, racking up 343 yards on the ground en route to a 49-11 blowout. QB Graham Mertz added 127 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the game.
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers had the ground game going against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night, racking up 343 yards on the ground en route to a 49-11 blowout. QB Graham Mertz added 127 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the game.
|
|
You Might Like