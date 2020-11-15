Global  
 

No. 13 Wisconsin racks up 343 rushing yards in 49-11 drubbing of Michigan

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
No. 13 Wisconsin racks up 343 rushing yards in 49-11 drubbing of MichiganThe No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers had the ground game going against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night, racking up 343 yards on the ground en route to a 49-11 blowout. QB Graham Mertz added 127 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the game.
