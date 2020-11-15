Sean McGrew scampers for 21-yard touchdown, pulls Washington even with Oregon State

Global  
 

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Sean McGrew scampers for 21-yard touchdown, pulls Washington even with Oregon StateWashington Huskies running back Sean McGrew found an open lane and was off to the races, 21 yards for the touchdown, which pulled his team even with the Oregon State Beavers, 7-7.
