‘He’s unbelievably strong’: Trent Alexander-Arnold raves about Liverpool FC star Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Mohamed Salah’s “unbelievable” strength following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC in recent seasons. The Egypt international has become one of Liverpool FC’s most important players since signing for the Reds from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017. Salah played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to win […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trailer released for Liverpool title win documentary, The End Of The Storm



Trailer released for a documentary reliving Liverpool's first title win in 30years, The End Of The Storm. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago

