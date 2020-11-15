‘He’s unbelievably strong’: Trent Alexander-Arnold raves about Liverpool FC star
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Mohamed Salah’s “unbelievable” strength following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC in recent seasons. The Egypt international has become one of Liverpool FC’s most important players since signing for the Reds from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017. Salah played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to win […]
