Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Franco-Moloney ends in controversial no contest

ESPN Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Andrew Moloney's bid to reclaim his title from Joshua Franco ended in a controversial no contest Saturday after ringside physicians stopped the bout due to swelling around Franco's eye, which instant replay upheld was caused by an accidental head-butt.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like