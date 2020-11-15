Franco-Moloney ends in controversial no contest Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Andrew Moloney's bid to reclaim his title from Joshua Franco ended in a controversial no contest Saturday after ringside physicians stopped the bout due to swelling around Franco's eye, which instant replay upheld was caused by an accidental head-butt. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

