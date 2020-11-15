Franco-Moloney ends in controversial no contest
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Andrew Moloney's bid to reclaim his title from Joshua Franco ended in a controversial no contest Saturday after ringside physicians stopped the bout due to swelling around Franco's eye, which instant replay upheld was caused by an accidental head-butt.
Andrew Moloney's bid to reclaim his title from Joshua Franco ended in a controversial no contest Saturday after ringside physicians stopped the bout due to swelling around Franco's eye, which instant replay upheld was caused by an accidental head-butt.
|
|
You Might Like