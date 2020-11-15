Global  
 

Harry Kane can be England's record scorer: Gareth Southgate

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate says "phenomenal" Harry Kane is capable of becoming England's record goal-scorer as the Tottenham striker prepares to win his 50th cap against Belgium on Sunday. England captain Kane is sixth on his country's all-time scoring chart with 32 international goals, 21 behind record holder Wayne Rooney. Southgate...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Southgate: Kane can beat Rooney record

Southgate: Kane can beat Rooney record 01:22

 Gareth Southgate has backed Harry Kane to eventually beat Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record of 53 ahead of Sunday's game against Belgium, live on Sky Sports.

