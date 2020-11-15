Harry Kane can be England's record scorer: Gareth Southgate
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Gareth Southgate says "phenomenal" Harry Kane is capable of becoming England's record goal-scorer as the Tottenham striker prepares to win his 50th cap against Belgium on Sunday. England captain Kane is sixth on his country's all-time scoring chart with 32 international goals, 21 behind record holder Wayne Rooney. Southgate...
England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions..
