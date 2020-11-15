Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Declan Rice admits England dream after learning from Henderson and Kane

Football.london Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Declan Rice admits England dream after learning from Henderson and KaneDeclan Rice says learning from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane while on England duty has been important for him as he targets his dream of becoming England captain
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate [Video]

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:16Published