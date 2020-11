You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Despite the pandemic, house prices are unsustainably high in many cities around the world



UBS reported an analysis of residential property prices in 25 major cities around the world found that seven cities in Europe, North America, and Asia are in the bubble-risk territory. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:28 Published 14 hours ago COVID-19 in Europe: Cases surge with several countries in lockdown



Europe is bracing for a long, hard winter, with leaders urging people to endure just a few more months of discipline and self-sacrifice. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45 Published 21 hours ago Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA



confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published on October 13, 2020