Watch Terence Crawford’s ruthless fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook as Brit admits he is contemplating retirement from boxing Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Terence Crawford ruthlessly finished Kell Brook within four rounds to defend his WBO welterweight world title on Saturday night The result has left the Brit considering his future in the sport, as he admitted this ‘might be the end of the road’. The fight began brightly for Brook as he appeared to claim the opening […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

