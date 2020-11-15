Watch as Terence Crawford tells Kell Brook ‘I told you’ in funny backstage exchange, boxers show respect to one another after knockout
Terence Crawford undoubtedly had the last laugh after his fight with Kell Brook on Saturday night. The American defended his WBO welterweight world title with a ruthless fourth-round knockout of the Brit. Then, later in the evening, the pair showed respect to one another and exchanged words backstage. Brook approached his conqueror and told him: […]
