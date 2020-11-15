Watch as Terence Crawford tells Kell Brook ‘I told you’ in funny backstage exchange, boxers show respect to one another after knockout Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Terence Crawford undoubtedly had the last laugh after his fight with Kell Brook on Saturday night. The American defended his WBO welterweight world title with a ruthless fourth-round knockout of the Brit. Then, later in the evening, the pair showed respect to one another and exchanged words backstage. Brook approached his conqueror and told him: […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

