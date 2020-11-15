Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes makes Manchester United title admission as he believes they have the ‘mentality’ to end wait for next Premier League trophy

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes insisted that Manchester United have the mentality to win the Premier League and that he went there to win trophies. Fernandes was signed in January in a deal worth £67.6million from Sporting Lisbon and has made quite the impact at Old Trafford. He scored eight goals and added seven assists as United finished […]
