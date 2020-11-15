Global  
 

Dave Allen retires from boxing at the age of 28, posts heartfelt message explaining shock decision

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dave Allen has announced that he’s retired from boxing at the age of 28. The hugely popular heavyweight revealed the decision on social media on Sunday morning, much to the surprise of boxing fans as his next fight had just been announced only days prior. He began: “Hello everyone, I hoped I would never have […]
