Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 title - equalling Michael Schumacher

BBC Sport Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world championship and became the most successful racing driver in history with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.
