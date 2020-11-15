Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title to equal Michael Schumacher’s legendary record
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton has won the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship for a record-equalling seventh time as he claimed victory at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. The Brit has matched Michael Schumacher’s legendary achievement by conquering the world once again. While those around him lost their cool, Hamilton delivered his best display of the season to […]
