Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title to equal Michael Schumacher’s legendary record

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton has won the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship for a record-equalling seventh time as he claimed victory at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. The Brit has matched Michael Schumacher’s legendary achievement by conquering the world once again. While those around him lost their cool, Hamilton delivered his best display of the season to […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? 01:10

 Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

