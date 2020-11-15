Hamilton equals Schumacher's seven F1 world titles
Sunday, 15 November 2020 (
22 minutes ago) Lewis Hamilton has joined Michael Schumacher as a seven-time world champion after securing the title at the Turkish Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, will matchMichael Schumacher’s title haul if he wins in Istanbul on Sunday.
What next for Lewis Hamilton? 01:10
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him
Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago
Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races
Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago
Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers
Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on October 11, 2020
Related news from verified sources