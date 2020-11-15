Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton equals Schumacher's seven F1 world titles

ESPN Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton has joined Michael Schumacher as a seven-time world champion after securing the title at the Turkish Grand Prix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What next for Lewis Hamilton?

What next for Lewis Hamilton? 01:10

 Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, will matchMichael Schumacher’s title haul if he wins in Istanbul on Sunday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him [Video]

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton wins seventh F1 title and becomes most successful driver ever

Lewis Hamilton wins seventh F1 title and becomes most successful driver ever Hamilton has equalled the seven world titles won by Michael Schumacher - and with more race wins to his name, has become the most coveted driver ever in the...
Daily Star

Hamilton clinches record-equalling seventh F1 title with win at Turkish GP

 Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, having replaced the German great at Mercedes in 2013.
The Age

Hamilton takes seventh F1 title with a win in Turkey

 The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style
Khaleej Times