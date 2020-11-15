Global  
 

Liverpool face ANOTHER injury scare as Andy Robertson absent from Scotland’s Nations League clash against Slovakia

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Liverpool will be sweating on the fitness of Andy Robertson with the left-back absent from Scotland’s squad to face Slovakia on Sunday. Scotland boss Steve Clarke revealed that Robertson was struggling with a hamstring problem ahead of the match. “Andy Robertson is the most doubtful out of the ones who have a wee question mark […]
