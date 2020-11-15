Liverpool face ANOTHER injury scare as Andy Robertson absent from Scotland’s Nations League clash against Slovakia

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clarke praises Scotland confidence



Scotland manager Steve Clarke claimed his side dominated the Nations League game against Slovakia and praised how confident his players looked. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:59 Published on October 11, 2020 'Scotland need to park Israel win, focus on Slovakia'



Scotland need to 'park' their win over Israel and put all of their focus on the upcoming Nations League fixture against Slovakia, says Sky Sports News' Mark Benstead. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:55 Published on October 10, 2020