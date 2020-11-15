News24.com | Suzuki's Joan Mir seals MotoGP world title in Valencia

Global  
 

Suzuki's Joan Mir seals MotoGP world title in Valencia

Sunday, 15 November 2020
News24.com | Suzuki's Joan Mir seals MotoGP world title in ValenciaSuzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.
