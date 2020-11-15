News24.com | Suzuki's Joan Mir seals MotoGP world title in Valencia
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Suzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.
