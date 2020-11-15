|
Slovakia v Scotland: Rate the players in the Nations League tie
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Rate the players as Scotland face Slovakia in their penultimate Nations League tie.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
Clarke: Scotland must park Euro 2020 qualification 01:28
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has told his players to put their Euro 2020 qualification to the back of their minds as they return to UEFA Nations League action in Slovakia.
