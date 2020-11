#FireGinaCarano: Ex-MMA fighter tweets on election, COVID-19 Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

"The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano is in a social media firestorm with some fans outraged by ex-MMA fighter's tweets about the election and COVID-19.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like