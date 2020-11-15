Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Motorsport: Lewis Hamilton lets tears flow as he clinches record 7th Formula One title

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Motorsport: Lewis Hamilton lets tears flow as he clinches record 7th Formula One titleAfter winning a difficult race to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven Formula One championships on Sunday, the hardest thing for Lewis Hamilton was containing his emotions.His voice could be heard breaking as he thanked his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? 01:10

 Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published
In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher [Video]

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship. Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
What next for Lewis Hamilton? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with seventh world title

 Lewis Hamilton wrote his name into the Formula One record books with a victory in the Turkish Grand Prix. The Briton secures his seventh world championship...
Deutsche Welle

Hamilton poised for record-equaling 7th F1 title in Turkey

 Having already broken the record for Formula One race wins, Lewis Hamilton can equal the mark for championship titles this weekend at the Turkish Grand Prix....
Japan Today

Lewis Hamilton 'terrified' by new Istanbul surface

 A frustrated Lewis Hamilton said he was baffled and terrified by the treacherous nature of the track after winding up fourth for Mercedes in Friday's opening...
Mid-Day