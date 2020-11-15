Motorsport: Lewis Hamilton lets tears flow as he clinches record 7th Formula One title
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
After winning a difficult race to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven Formula One championships on Sunday, the hardest thing for Lewis Hamilton was containing his emotions.His voice could be heard breaking as he thanked his...
After winning a difficult race to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven Formula One championships on Sunday, the hardest thing for Lewis Hamilton was containing his emotions.His voice could be heard breaking as he thanked his...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources