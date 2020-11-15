Nightmare: £72m-rated MCFC lightweight who made only 14 passes endures night to forget - opinion Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva endured a night to forget in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat against France on Saturday, with the winger having little to no impact on the game. As per SofaScore, the 26-year-old managed just 14 accurate passes during his 72 minutes on the pitch against France, and although he made one key pass, […] 👓 View full article

