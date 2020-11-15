Global  
 

The Masters 2020: Tiger Woods makes 10 on par-three 12th

BBC Sport Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Five-time former winner and current champion Tiger Woods finds the water three times on his way to a 10 on the par-three 12th - his highest score on a hole at the Masters.
News video: Tiger: It's such a different Masters

Tiger: It's such a different Masters 02:13

  Tiger Woods says that the energy in this year's Masters is so different due to the lack of spectators but he was pleased with his bogey-free 68.

