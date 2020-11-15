Global  
 

Golf: Tiger Woods posts a 10 on par three in Masters shocker

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Golf: Tiger Woods posts a 10 on par three in Masters shockerIt's fair to say 2020 is not Tiger Woods' year at the Masters.The defending champion, who won his fifth title at Augusta, is going backwards very fast in the final round after posting a 10 on the par three 12th.Woods found the...
  Tiger Woods says that the energy in this year's Masters is so different due to the lack of spectators but he was pleased with his bogey-free 68.

