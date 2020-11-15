Golf: Tiger Woods posts a 10 on par three in Masters shocker
Sunday, 15 November 2020 (
14 hours ago) It's fair to say 2020 is not Tiger Woods' year at the Masters.The defending champion, who won his fifth title at Augusta, is going backwards very fast in the final round after posting a 10 on the par three 12th.Woods found the...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
3 days ago
Tiger Woods says that the energy in this year's Masters is so different due to the lack of spectators but he was pleased with his bogey-free 68.
Tiger: It's such a different Masters 02:13
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tiger: I can still make top ten
Tiger Woods says that he hasn't made enough putts and birdies to be in contention of winning The Masters after a long Saturday on the course.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published 21 hours ago
Woods pleased to progress at Augusta
Tiger Woods reflects on safely making it through to the weekend at The Masters after posting a second-round 71 at Augusta National.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:12 Published 1 day ago
Tiger finally hosts Champions Dinner
Tiger Woods served sushi, steak and chicken fajitas at the traditional Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago
Related news from verified sources