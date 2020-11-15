ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem takes revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas with opening win
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Watch the best shots as Dominic Thiem takes revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating last year’s champion 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-3 at the ATP Finals in London.
Watch the best shots as Dominic Thiem takes revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating last year’s champion 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-3 at the ATP Finals in London.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources