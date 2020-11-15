Global  
 

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem takes revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas with opening win

BBC Sport Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Watch the best shots as Dominic Thiem takes revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating last year’s champion 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-3 at the ATP Finals in London.
