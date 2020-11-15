Nitto ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem avenges 2019 loss to take opening win against Tsitsipas Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

And so it was time for the first of the last to get underway in the magnificent O2 arena in London. The Nitto ATP Finals is taking over the iconic venue for the 12th and last time this week before moving to Turin in 2021, but what was to be a celebratory event—this is also […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

